Leicester City set to appoint Smith, Shakespeare and Terry for season

Struggling Leicester City have agreed a deal with former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Dean Smith to become their manager until the end of the season.

The Foxes have been in the market for a manager since they sacked Brendan Rodgers last month.

Smith will be joined at the King Power Stadium by Craig Shakespeare and John Terry, according to Sky Sports.

Leicester on the prowl

Smith would make Leicester the sixth Premier League club to be under the watch of an interim manager after Chelsea, Tottenham, Leeds, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

The Foxes are 19th in the Premier League table and two points from safety – the side are next in action against Manchester City on Saturday before matches against fellow strugglers Wolves, Leeds and Everton.

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch as well as Rafael Benitez were previously linked with the job.

Leicester have suffered two defeats since the sacking of Rodgers and the club will be desperate to see a change in fortunes.

At the conclusion of their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, some fans could be heard chanting “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” towards players.