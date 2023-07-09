Bayern Munich make increased offer to Tottenham for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich had a previous offer for Harry Kane rejected by Tottenham

Bayern Munich have tested Tottenham Hotspur’s determination to keep Harry Kane by making an improved offer of around £70m for the England captain.

The German champions had an opening bid of £60m rejected last month but have now increased that to £68m plus performance-related bonuses.

Kane has just one year left on his current contract and can leave on a free transfer next summer but Spurs have shown no indication that they are interested in a sale.

Read more Ange management: Tottenham Hotspur confirm Postecoglou as new coach

Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been linked with Kane, who turns 30 this month and is already the all-time record goalscorer for club and country.

Bayern are in the market for a new centre-forward after former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane failed to fill the gap left when Robert Lewandowski moved to Barcelona last summer.

Tottenham could raise significant funds by cashing in on Kane while they can but are unlikely to be able to replace a player who has averaged 23.3 Premier League goals per season over the last nine years.

Bayern could virtually guarantee the silverware that, for all of his individual accolades, has eluded Kane throughout his whole career at Spurs.

Real Madrid are seeking a replacement for long-term frontman Karim Benzema following his move to Saudi Arabia.

United may appeal to Kane if he prefers to stay in England, although Tottenham may demand a higher price to sell to a Premier League rival.