Harry Kane’s historic 267th Spurs goal dents Man City’s title hopes

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Harry Kane savoured a “magical moment” after becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goalscorer in yesterday’s Premier League defeat of champions Manchester City.

Kane tucked past City goalkeeper Ederson in the 15th minute for his 267th Spurs goal, eclipsing the record previously held by Jimmy Greaves.

It saw the 10-man north Londoners move to within one point of fourth-placed Newcastle United in the race for a Champions League spot, having played one game more.

And it also dented City’s title charge, ensuring that they failed to take advantage of leaders Arsenal’s slip-up at Everton on Saturday.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who is recovering from having his gall bladder removed, called Kane to congratulate him immediately after the game.

“It is hard to put into words. It is just a magical moment,” said Kane. “I was so desperate to do it with a win. Once we went 1-0 up it was just about keeping a clean sheet. To do it in front of the home fans was a moment I will never forget.”

Kane’s goal was also his 200th in the Premier League, making him only the third man to reach that tally. Alan Shearer’s record of 260 is in his sights.

Highlights

“I’ve got plenty of goals to come, I’m feeling good,” he added. “Alan has set the record to beat. I’ll see if I can beat it.”

City pushed for an equaliser in the second half and Spurs were reduced to 10 men when defender Cristian Romero was sent off for a second booking late on.

But the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remains an unhappy hunting ground for Pep Guardiola’s team, who have lost on all five of their visits without scoring.

“It is disappointing. We have come here to get a result at this stadium, which we haven’t got,” said defender Kyle Walker.

“But we will move on now. We will work hard this week and try to go on a run that we know that we can do.”