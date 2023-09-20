Harry Kane ready to shoot down former suitors United in Champions League

Kane and Bayern Munich host Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday night

Harry Kane insists he has no regrets about joining Bayern Munich as he prepares to try to shoot down former suitors Manchester United in the Champions League.

Kane has made a flying start to his career in Germany following a £100m transfer that ended his record-breaking 14-year spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

United were among the clubs keen to keep the England captain in the Premier League but will instead be in his crosshairs when they visit the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

“Over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background, but Bayern were a team I was really interested and excited by,” said Kane.

“There were not too many other discussions once they came in. It was between them and Tottenham to talk and then the deal got done.

“My focus is on here. Manchester United are a great club, a really big club as well. I just decided to come here and am really happy I have.”

Kane, 30, scored a club record 213 goals for Spurs and has started in a similar vein at Bayern, striking four times in as many Bundesliga appearances.

“It has been a good start for me here. Whenever there is a big transfer, there is always a little bit more pressure and expectation going into the first few games to see how you start,” he said.

“I am really pleased to have scored the four goals so far. I think I can play better, and that will come with just getting to know my team-mates more, the system and the way we play. There is definitely room for improvement in my all-round game.”

Bayern have started their campaign for a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title with 10 points from four games, putting them level with leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

United, meanwhile, are enduring their worst start to a season in the Premier League era, having lost three of their opening five matches.

“United have been going through a tough spell recently, but sometimes that can be really dangerous. They are looking for a big response and we need to be careful of that,” Kane added.

“We are at home and want to dictate the game, to play the way we want to – but they have some threats as well who we have to be careful of.”

In the other match in Group A, Galatasaray host FC Copenhagen, while Arsenal play their first Champions League fixture for seven seasons at home to PSV Eindhoven.