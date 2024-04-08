Champions League: Arsenal ready to take on Kane’s Bayern Munich

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 31: Mikel Arteta of Arsenal looks on prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on December 31, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his side’s mentality and character ahead of an enormous Champions League tie tonight against German side Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians may be 16 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen but the side – with Harry Kane posing a threat – will not give Arsenal an easy ride as the Gunners look to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2009.

“They’re a tough team. I’m a big fan, a big admirer of Thomas [Tuchel, manager], his teams, the way they settle and play, the way they transmit,” Arteta said yesterday.

“I learn a lot about him, and looking at Bayern when you are analysing this league, you see why they are a top team.

“We have prepared very well, and we have to take our game where we want it. If we do that, we have a chance to win.

“I’m proud of what the team is showing, the character and mentality they are showing and we have to carry on doing it.”

Kane Champions League return

On Harry Kane’s return to England since his move to the Bundesliga, Arteta added: “I think that the individuals that they have, all the individual qualities of all those players and him in particular, and the ability that he has. When you look at his numbers over the last 10 years, it’s unbelievable what he’s done.

“He can score in many different ways, he’s got the service, he’s got the players around him as well to provide those opportunities and this is what we have to try to avoid.”

The other of Tuesday’s Champions League ties sees Real Madrid host Manchester City.

Atlético Madrid face Borussia Dortmund and PSG play Barcelona on Wednesday.

Europa League and Europa Conference League matches take place on Thursday with West Ham, Liverpool and Aston Villa all in action.