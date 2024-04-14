‘A kick in the teeth’: Arsenal Premier League title bid checked by Aston Villa

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: Declan Rice of Arsenal looks dejected after conceding their team’s second goal which was scored by Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa (not pictured during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on April 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called on his team to bounce back after their bid for a first Premier League title in 20 years was dented by a 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Late goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins inflicted the Gunners’ first top-flight loss of 2024 and capped a perfect weekend for champions Manchester City, who hold a two-point lead with six games remaining after both of their rivals for the trophy lost on Sunday.

Midfielder Declan Rice called it “a kick in the teeth” and echoed his manager’s call to regroup for Wednesday’s Champions League second-leg at Bayern Munich.

“When you have the run that we had and you win and you win – it’s easy. The moment is now. We have the best opportunity to react against Bayern Munich and now we have to show it,” said Arteta.

“If you want to win you have to expect to overcome these situations. It was going to happen at some stage. Now it’s how we react.”

Rice said: “If we can’t win games of football, don’t lose. You take a point. To lose and not take anything is a real kick in the teeth.

“It’s time now for a reaction, starting on Wednesday night. It’s not ideal but sometimes you need it to reset and I think there’s still going to be loads of twists and turns.”

Victory at Emirates Stadium completed a double for Villa and their manager Unai Emery over his former club and tightened their grip on a Champions League place.

Arsenal started the game brighter but Watkins went closest late in the first half when he seized on a wayward clearance and shot against the base of David Raya’s post.

Seconds later it was the hosts who almost scored, only for their former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to stop Leandro Trossard’s close range effort with his leg.

Villa sounded a warning early in the second half when Youri Tielemans beat Raya from distance only for the shot to rebound off both bar and post to safety.

The visitors gradually took control of the contest and went ahead in the 84th minute when Alex Moreno’s cross ran all the way through to Bailey, who tucked into an empty net.

Three minutes later Watkins doubled the lead when he sprung the offside trap, held off Emile Smith Rowe and dinked his 19th league goal of the season over Raya.