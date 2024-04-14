Liverpool suffered from ‘hangover’ in loss to Crystal Palace, admits Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: Curtis Jones of Liverpool reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side had suffered a “hangover” in a 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace which dealt a huge blow to their Premier League title hopes.

Eberechi Eze’s first-half goal earned what was only Palace’s second win under manager Oliver Glasner and condemned Liverpool to their second defeat at Anfield in the space of four days, following a European loss to Atalanta.

It was also a second consecutive Premier League match without a win and leaves them two points adrift of leaders Manchester City. Arsenal can go one point clear of City when they meet Aston Villa larter today.

Dropped points mean Jurge Klopp faces an uphill task to sign off in his final season at Liverpool with a second Premier League title.

“Was this a hangover? Yes. That’s how humans react sometimes. It’s not great but it happens,” he said.

“The conviction wasn’t there. We were much too far apart from each other. Last line too deep, the midfield wasn’t really there, first line didn’t start the press. So that’s all true.

“Where it’s coming from? How can I answer that one 100 per cent? But it’s only a few days ago that we played a bad game so it might have something to do with that. Actually it was a really good game, without scoring. But it’s not that easy unfortunately.”

The setback also has echoes of Liverpool’s infamous 3-3 slip-up at Palace when chasing the title in 2016 – an occasion dubbed “Crystanbul” for its echoes to the Reds’ 2005 Champions League comeback.

As in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United, Liverpool bombarded their opponents but lacked cutting edge in front of goal.

In fact, Palace came closest to scoring again before half time when Andy Robertson scurried back to clear off the line from Jean Philippe Mateta.

The visitors’ goalkeeper Dean Henderson did his England claims no harm with smart saves, including with his knees from Darwin Nunez.

Joachim Andersen diverted Dominik Szoboszlai’s effort, Nathaniel Clyne blocked Diogo Jota’s goal-bound shot and Tyrick Mitchell denied Mohamed Salah from two yards.

In a contest full of goal-mouth action, Curtis Jones also shot wide when through for Liverpool, while Alisson somehow sent Mateta’s point-blank volley over the bar.