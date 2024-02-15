Roy Hodgson to be SACKED by Crystal Palace, reports

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 12: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on February 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Premier League club Crystal Palace are set to sack Roy Hodgson with Oliver Glasner set to replace him, according to reports.

The 76-year-old Eagles boss took over at Selhurst Park in March last year having already had a spell at the club.

Palace sit 15th in the Premier League table and are just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Hodgson would follow Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper in being sacked from a Premier League role this season.

It is understood that the south London club are lining up Glasner to replace Hodgson in the role.

Glasner started his managerial career at SV Ried, a club he made over 500 appearances for, before spells at LASK, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

He was in charge of the Bundesliga side when they beat Rangers to win the Europa Conference League.

