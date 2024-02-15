Roy Hodgson to be SACKED by Crystal Palace, reports
Premier League club Crystal Palace are set to sack Roy Hodgson with Oliver Glasner set to replace him, according to reports.
The 76-year-old Eagles boss took over at Selhurst Park in March last year having already had a spell at the club.
Palace sit 15th in the Premier League table and are just five points clear of the relegation zone.
Hodgson would follow Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper in being sacked from a Premier League role this season.
It is understood that the south London club are lining up Glasner to replace Hodgson in the role.
Glasner started his managerial career at SV Ried, a club he made over 500 appearances for, before spells at LASK, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.
He was in charge of the Bundesliga side when they beat Rangers to win the Europa Conference League.
Hodgson career
|1976–1980
|Halmstad
|1980–1982
|Bristol City (assistant)
|1982
|Bristol City
|1982
|Oddevold
|1983–1984
|Örebro
|1985–1989
|Malmö
|1990–1992
|Neuchâtel Xamax
|1992–1995
|Switzerland
|1995–1997
|Inter Milan
|1997–1998
|Blackburn Rovers
|1999
|Inter Milan (caretaker)
|1999–2000
|Grasshoppers
|2000–2001
|Copenhagen
|2001
|Udinese
|2002–2004
|United Arab Emirates
|2004–2005
|Viking
|2006–2007
|Finland
|2007–2010
|Fulham
|2010–2011
|Liverpool
|2011–2012
|West Bromwich Albion
|2012–2016
|England
|2013
|England U21 (caretaker)
|2017–2021
|Crystal Palace
|2022
|Watford
|2023–2024
|Crystal Palace