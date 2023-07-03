Roy Hodgson signs new Crystal Palace contract and targets top-half finish

Roy Hodgson has agreed a new contract to remain in charge of Crystal Palace for another season

Manager Roy Hodgson has set his Crystal Palace team the ambitious target of finishing in the top half of the Premier League after signing a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Only once in the last 30 years have Palace ended the season 10th or higher in the top flight, in 2014-15 when Alan Pardew also led them to the FA Cup final.

Hodgson steered them to 11th place last term after returning to the club in a firefighting role in March and has backed himself to improve on that in the next campaign.

“I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree,” he said.

“I have spoken with the chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent.

“As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”

The former England manager, who turns 76 next month and is already the oldest in Premier League history, is believed to have signed a one-year contract at Palace.

The Eagles considered looking elsewhere this summer after his short-term contract expired last month but chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman opted to stick.

“Roy’s record as manager speaks for itself,” said Parish. “Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return.”