The eagle has landed – again: Roy Hodgson back as Crystal Palace manager, aged 75

Roy Hodgson is back at Crystal Palace, aged 75, almost two years after leaving the club

Manager Roy Hodgson has said it is “a privilege” to be asked to return to Crystal Palace and save them from relegation at the age of 75.

The Eagles have turned to the Croydon-born former England head coach, who managed his boyhood club from 2017 to 2021, after sacking his successor Patrick Vieira last week.

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around,” said Hodgson, who has signed a deal until the end of the season.

“Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

Hodgson has effectively been in semi-retirement since leaving Watford at the end of last season, having failed to preserve their Premier League status in a four-month spell.

Palace are currently 12th in the table but just three points above the relegation zone and without a league win in 2023 following Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at leaders Arsenal.

Hodgson will be assisted by long-term right-hand man Ray Lewington and Palace under-21 coach Paddy McCarthy, who took charge of the team for the Arsenal game.

“I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club,” said chairman Steve Parish.

“We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

This will be Hodgson’s 22nd managerial job in a coaching career spanning 47 years and taking in stints with Inter Milan, Switzerland, Fulham, Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers.