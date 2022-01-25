Roy Hodgson in line for Premier League comeback at Watford

Roy Hodgson has been out of football since leaving Crystal Palace last summer but could be returning with Watford

Former England manager Roy Hodgson could be set for a shock return to the Premier League after emerging as the favourite for the Watford job.

The 74-year-old is the oldest man to manage in England’s top division and appeared to have retired after leaving Crystal Palace last summer.

But the much-travelled Hodgson is reported to have held talks with Watford about succeeding Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday.

The Englishman is one of the most experienced managers in the game, having led Fulham, Liverpool, Blackburn, Inter Milan and Switzerland among many others.

He earned praise for his four years at boyhood club Palace, who he successfully kept in the Premier League.

Watford face a battle to avoid relegation as they lie 19th in the table, two points from safety.

Title-winning former Leicester City manager Ranieri was the second manager dismissed this season by the Hornets, following Spaniard Xisco Munoz, who departed in October.

Premier League clubs are currently on a two-week winter break, affording them more time to consider on and off-field recruitment.

Teams have just seven days left in the January transfer window in which they can sign players before the deadline for this season on 31 January.