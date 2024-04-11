Premier League to adopt semi-automated offside technology next season

The LED board shows the decision to disallow Wolverhampton Wanderers' second goal scored by Max Kilman (not pictured) due to an offside on Tawanda Chirewa (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux on April 06, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.

Premier League clubs have voted to introduce semi-automated offside technology next season in a move that will reduce the number of decisions made with VAR.

The technology was used successfully at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but the Premier League has resisted introducing it – until now.

It will not be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season but is expected to be ready for implementation before Christmas.

“At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology,” the league said.

“The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks.

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”

Semi-automated offside technology uses muiltiple cameras mounted underneath the roof of the stadium to track the ball and up to 29 data points of each individual player, 50 times per second, to calculate their exact position on the pitch.

The technology is designed to allow for quicker and more accurate offside decisions and comes as VAR continues to divide opinion among Premier League manager, players and fans.

Liverpool raised the alarm earlier this season when VAR incorrectly upheld an offside decision against Luis Diaz at Tottenham Hotspur.