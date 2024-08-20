Welcome to the new Premier League season, same as the old Premier League season

Man City began thewir bid for a fifth straight Premier League title with a routine win over Chelsea on the opening weekend

It’s unwise to jump to conclusions from the first round of a new Premier League season, which is probably just as well because the action served up mostly failed to raise the pulse.

The 2024-25 campaign picked up where the 2023-24 term ended, with the usual suspects taking three points and those expected to be fighting relegation living up to their billing.

Last year’s top four all began with a win. The top three even managed to do so by the same 2-0 scoreline. As for upsets and twists, they were virtually absent.

Liverpool, third last year, got Arne Slot’s tenure as manager off to a strong start with victory at Ipswich Town, back in the top flight after a 22-year absence.

The Tractor Boys made life uncomfotable for their illustrious visitors in the first half but Liverpool’s class told in the second period as they wrapped up a routine win.

Arsenal, runners-up for the last two seasons, matched that result at home to Wolves, where the outcome was never really in doubt once Kai Havertz put them in front after 25 minutes.

Aston Villa, fourth in 23-24, were ahead even quicker at the London Stadium and, predictably, had too much for West Ham even after the hosts got back on level terms.

Then on Sunday champions Manchester City kicked off their title defence by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with a goal in either half.

If they manage to do lift the trophy again in May they will extend their own record to five consecutive Premier League crowns. Jeopardy? Not here.

Even Manchester United were predictably unconvincing in their 1-0 win over Fulham on Friday night, courtesy of a late winner from new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Everton, mired in uncertainty and financially crippled off the pitch, were every bit as bad as last year as they began with a 3-0 home reverse at the hands of Brighton.

Promoted Southampton joined Ipswich in falling to defeat, despite playing most of the game at Newcastle United against 10 men following Fabian Schar’s red card.

The sense of business as usual also extended to the Premier League’s most consistent individual performers on the pitch.

Mohamed Salah scored for a record ninth time on the opening weekend, Bukayo Saka set up one and scored the other, and Erling Haaland filled his giant boots yet again.

What few thrills there were came at Goodison Park, where a Brighton side remodelled under the league’s youngest manager offered a sparkling taste of what may be to come.

And last night Leicester City upset the odds by holding Tottenham to a draw at the King Power, although success-starved Spurs fans may debate whether that can be considered a shock.

For a competition that prides and indeed markets itself on its unpredictability, that secret sauce was in short supply during the opening weekend.

That’s not just an aesthetic point; with City’s consistency leaving rivals so little room for error, a lack of surprises only makes it more likely that the season will be over by April.

It’s very early days, but the Premier League could desperately use an injection of excitement in round two if we are to shake off the feeling that this is simply 2023-24 all over again.