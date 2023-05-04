Erling Haaland in numbers: Man City striker hits goal No35

He’s not even been in the Premier League for a full season yet Erling Haaland has taken the English top flight by storm.

The Leeds-born Norway striker netted his 35th league goal last night as Manchester City beat West Ham 3-0 to return to the top of the Premier League table.

It was his 51st goal in all competitions with the 22-year-old behind only Dixie Dean for goals in an English season – 63 in 1927-28.

Haaland has netted 35 goals in just 31 matches, averaging a score every 71 minutes. He’s 10 goals clear of Harry Kane in the race for the golden boot and a further five clear of Ivan Toney. The top three players for goals scored in the Premier League this season are all British born.

Throw in his seven Premier league assists and the Norwegian has had a goal contribution every 60 minutes.

Haaland for the boot

The last three golden boots – won by Mo Salah of Liverool, Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy – were won with 23 goals.

Haaland’s 35 goals – which includes seven penalties – surpasses Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer’s record of 34 in the Premier League era.

A guard of honour for the man of the moment 💙



🌟 Erling Haaland 🌟 pic.twitter.com/VzDxYOZ3ad — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2023 Celebrations

“It’s a special night and a special moment. I’m really happy and proud,” he said last night.

“It feels amazing and I’m really happy and I’m also happy for the three points. In the end that’s what matters and I’m happy.

“Yeah, it’s going well and now it’s time to focus on game by game. I’ve said this for a long time and that’s what the team is doing. The team is so good and I’m happy.”

In his last 10 games in all competitions he has netted 17 times – including five versus RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

In that 10-game spell he was man of the match twice, picked up three assists and was booked once – against Southampton.

Haaland’s 35 Premier League goals have come from 56 shots on target at an on target strike rate of 62.5 per cent.

Six of his goals have come from the head, six from his right foot and 23 from his left.