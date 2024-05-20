Slot confirmed as new Liverpool manager

Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Arne Slot as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who left the Anfield club on Sunday.

Slot joins Liverpool from Feyenoord ahead of next season and is the first Dutchman to manage the Merseyside club.

The departed Klopp asked supporters to embrace the 45-year-old as they did when the German joined the club in 2015.

Klopp also led chants at Anfield, saying: “Arne Slot, la la la la la” to the tune of “Live is Life” by Opus.

Added Klopp: “You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team. Change is good.

“No one tells you to stop believing. This club may be in the best position ever.

“We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust and since today I am one of you and I keep believing in you.”

Slot has spent three seasons at Dutch team Feyenoord, winning the league in the 2022-23 season and winning manager of the year twice.

They won the KNVB Cup in April and once played for FC Zwolle, NAC Breda, Sparta Rotterdam and PEC Zwolle.

He will have a tough act to follow with Klopp’s winning eight trophies in his tenure on Merseyside – including the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 and the Premier League in the Covid-19 hit season of 2019-20.

Slot’s work starts in July ahead of the Premier League season in August.