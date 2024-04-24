Liverpool open talks with Feyenoord over Slot replacing Klopp

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – FEBRUARY 15: Arne Slot, Head Coach of Feyenoord, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Knockout Round Play-offs First Leg match between Feyenoord and AS Roma at Feyenoord Stadium on February 15, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool have opened talks with Feyenoord about the possibility of hiring their manager Arne Slot as the Merseyside club look to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp.

German Klopp announced in January that he’d be standing down as manager at the end of the season but the club has been in no hurry to appoint a successor.

The club had been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso but the Spaniard will remain with the Bundesliga side. They have also been credited with interest in Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Slot, 45, spent a season as interim manager of Dutch club Cambuur before a stint with Alkmaar.

His current gig with Feyenoord, which he has held since 2021, sees the side second in the Eredivisie.

They won the title last year and won the KNVB Cup this season.

Slot, according to Sky Sports, is keen to head to Anfield and manage Liverpool, with compensation for the Dutch side understood to be in the region of £9m.

Liverpool were on course to win a quadruple – albeit with the Europa League instead of the Champions League – when Klopp, 56, released a video declaring his intent to step down after nine seasons.

They won the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea before losing to Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Atalanta in the last eight of the Europa League.

The Reds are still in the mix to win the Premier League this season but are in a three-way fight with Arsenal and Manchester City.