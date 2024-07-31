Jurgen Klopp responds to England manager job speculation

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the England job following his exit from Liverpool

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has appeared to rule himself out of the running to be England manager, insisting he has no desire to coach again yet.

Klopp has been linked with succeeding Gareth Southgate perhaps more in hope than expectation, having quit the Premier League citing burnout at the end of last season.

“At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs. No club, no country,” he told the International Coaches’ Congress in Wurzburg, Germany.

“A few people must not have heard this part. And it would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if you said, ‘I’ll make an exception for you now’.

“I’m going to do some work. I’m too young to only do padel tennis and grandchildren. Will that be as a coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment.

“Let’s see what it will look like in a few months. Nothing is coming through at the moment.

“As of today, that’s it for me as a coach. I didn’t quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I’ve also coached the best clubs in the world.

“Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let’s see what else there is for me.”

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter and England Under-21s coach Lee Carsley are the leading candidates for the vacancy.

Southgate stepped down after eight years in charge earlier this month following the Euro 2024 final defeat, England’s second in successive editions of the tournament.