Afghanistan coach Trott admits ‘concern’ about gender apartheid

Jonathan Trott hopes Afghanistan’s cricket team can bring about change to women’s rights in the country

Afghanistan cricket coach Jonathan Trott admits he is “concerned” by the gender apartheid enforced by the Taliban regime which has led to calls for an England boycott.

The England and Wales Cricket Board rejected a plea from nearly 200 UK politicians to refuse to play Afghanistan at the men’s Champions Trophy on Wednesday in Pakistan.

Former England batter Trott believes his team are doing their bit to bring about change and is optimistic the country will see the societal progress witnessed in his native South Africa.

“I can see the world’s concern. I am concerned. I have daughters who play cricket,” said Trott.

“I am proud of where I come from and the change the country made for the betterment of everybody. Hopefully one day I can see that in Afghanistan.

“Hopefully we can make a difference. I know the players want to do that. They have expressed that on their social media platforms.

“All they are doing is asking for equality and trying to grow the game of cricket, for fairness and an uplift in their country.”

Afghanistan players know right from wrong, says Trott

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, women and girls have been banned from parks and universities and, effectively, from playing sport.

That stance has put Afghanistan at odds with International Cricket Council rules but, despite the ECB’s calls for action, the world governing body has allowed the men’s team to keep competing.

“These guys are brave. They know the difference between right and wrong. It is a real tricky situation for them. They know who they are playing for and representing,” Trott told the BBC.

“We work hard to bring joy to the country and the guys are passionate, brave and proud of being able to do that, but knowing full well that there are things that are not correct.”

Many of Afghanistan’s female cricketers were forced to flee the country after the Taliban raided the homes of female athletes.

Trott himself has never set foot in Afghanistan despite being employed as their coach since 2022, with the men’s team’s home games and training camps held in the UAE or India.