Welsh rugby is in the pits no matter who passes through Gatland’s Gate next

Warren Gatland’s legacy is already secured; when Wales players arrive at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium they do so by driving through Gatland’s Gate.

Warren Gatland’s legacy is already secured; when Wales players arrive at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium they do so by driving through Gatland’s Gate.

He may be remembered for 14 consecutive losses in his second stint as Wales boss – the last of which was a 22-15 humiliation by Italy in which the score completely flattered the away side in Rome.

He may, if he is lucky, instead be remembered for the grand slams of his first tenure with those across the Severn Bridge.

But let’s be clear. Gatland is done in the UK, and he’s probably done at international level for a major nation for a considerable amount of time, if not for ever.

Gatland abject failure

Because he couldn’t do what Eddie Jones did as England manager and go on a sensational run of 20-odd wins, nor could he do what Conor O’Shea did with Italy and admit the losses may mount but commit to developing a pathway and academy system that would pay dividends in future years. And looking at the Azzurri now, that’s exactly the prophecy O’Shea foretold.

Gatland’s second spell has been an abject failure and beating a poor Wallabies side during the 2023 Rugby World Cup was a rare highlight.

But the issue is bigger than Gatland and the 23 players who don the red jersey for their country during this Six Nations.

Eddie Jones said this week that Wales have almost abandoned their pathway, while the likes of former captains Sam Warburton and Ken Owens have reiterated similar.

Hooker Owens, who led Wales in threatening to strike two years ago over the situation across the border, is right when he says 24 months on that nothing has changed.

Where is the material change to the community game and grassroots game that for decades has inspired a nation to neglect football in favour of rugby? Where is the growth, both physically and commercially? It is nowhere to be seen.

Read more Wales beyond embarrassment, they need to show Six Nations fight

And the problem for the next full-time coach – among those touted are Wales-based Simon Easterby, as well as Stuart Lancaster, Graham Rowntree and Franco Smith – is that the same issues remain now that were there years ago.

Reset needed

Wales need a complete reset of its systems and practices to ensure it is competitive again, and they must learn the lessons of the past – such as allowing an ageing squad to continue playing together before mass retirement.

It is clear this year’s Six Nations has been written off – with Ireland and England at home and Scotland away still to come – and eyes will be on the summer tour to Japan.

Wales will be without players, however few get picked for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer, but the series matters because it could see them drop below the Cherry Blossoms and down to 13th in the world rankings.

They’re already below the likes of Italy, Georgia and Fiji and their position could have a monumental impact on their 2027 Rugby World Cup seeding.

With that in mind the next coach needs to focus on developing a system whereby Wales can compete.

Scotland are hardly resource rich but tweaked their international and development rules to attract the best talent. Maybe Wales should do the same.

There’s no arguing with the fact that Gatland was an architect of his own downfall but he is a symptom of a much bigger problem in Wales rather than the cause.

His replacement will find it equally difficult. But that’s part of what you get when you sign on the dotted line at the Principality.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11