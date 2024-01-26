Jurgen Klopp bombshell: Manager to leave Premier League leaders Liverpool

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool celebrates towards their fans after the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park on May 10, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season, in a bombshell announcement that has rocked football.

The German, who is in his ninth season in charge at Anfield, made the shock revelation via a video posted on Liverpool’s official social media channels.

Klopp’s decision comes with the Reds sitting five points clear at the top of the Premier League and on course to pip arch rivals, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, for the first time in four years.

In a video entitled “a message to Liverpool supporters“, he said: “I will leave the club at the end of the season.”

“I can understand that it is a shock for a lot of people at this moment when you hear it first time. But obviously I can explain it, or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, everything about this city, our supporters, the team, the staff, everything.

“But I still take this decision, shows that I am convinced it is one I have to take. I am running out of energy.

“I know it already for a long time that I will have to announce it at some point, but I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. “

A message to Liverpool supporters from Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/l7rtmxgOzt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

Klopp has had major success with Liverpool since being installed as manager in 2015, winning the Premier League during the Covid-affected season of 2019-20. He also won the Champions League in 2018-19.

He also won the Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2019, as well as the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in 2021-22. The club remain in contention for four trophies this season.

Klopp added: “After all the years we had together and all the years we had together and all the time we spent together and all the things we went through together, the respect grew and love grew for you, and the least you deserve is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso, currently coaching German league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, is among the bookmakers’ early favourites to succeed Klopp.