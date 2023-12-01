Who owns Liverpool now? How much did John Henry and Fenway Sports Group pay Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010?

John Henry’s FSG owns Liverpool.

Who are the current owners of Liverpool?

American sports fund Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which is led by John Henry, owns Liverpool.

Henry is the group’s principal owner. Tom Werner and Mike Gordon are FSG’s respective chairman and president.

Boston-based FSG owns other sports franchises, including the Boston Red Sox in MLB baseball and the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL ice hockey.

FSG is part-owned by investment firms such as RedBird Capital Partners, Arctos Sports Partners and Dynasty Equity.

NBA star Lebron James became a minor partner in FSG in 2021, having owned a minority stake in Liverpool since 2011 alongside business partner Maverick Carter through their fund LRMR Ventures.

What is the breakdown of the ownership?

John Henry’s FSG owns the majority of Liverpool, but they are backed by a number of minor investors.

RedBird Capital Partners hold the largest stake in FSG. Their share stands at 11 per cent following their investment of £533m in 2021.

Lebron James’ stake in the group is reported to be no more than two per cent.

Who are the directors and CEO of Liverpool?

Liverpool’s directors include John Henry, who is listed as the club’s principal owner, and Tom Werner, who is the chairman.

Other directors include Mike Gordon, minority stakeholder Michael Egan, and Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Billy Hogan is Liverpool’s chief executive officer and Andy Hughes is the managing director. Both executives are also club directors.

No individual from RedBird Capital holds a position on Liverpool’s board.

What is John Henry and FSG’s net worth?

John Henry’s net worth is estimated at $5.1bn while Tom Werner has a net worth of $1.7bn, according to Forbes.

FSG’s valuation was last recorded to be over $7bn following their deal with RedBird Capital in 2021.

When did John Henry and FSG buy Liverpool and who was the previous owner?

FSG bought Liverpool from American businessmen Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010.

Under the ownership of Tom Hicks and George Gillet, Liverpool were close to administration.

The total fee was reported to be £300m.

RedBird Capital Partners bought an 11 per cent stake in FSG for £533m in 2021.

Liverpool’s ownership received an injection of around $100m from sports investment firm Dynasty Equity in September 2023, having announced they were exploring a divestment in late 2022.

What is FSG’s record as Liverpool owner?

Liverpool have been successful under FSG’s ownership, winning both the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Merseyside club’s success has been largely attributed to shrewd investment in star players including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The ownership’s trust in German manager Jurgen Klopp also proved to be a sign of their long-term vision for the club.

The owners came under fire after their involvement in the creation of the European Super League in 2021. It led to a public apology from owner John Henry after outrage from supporters.