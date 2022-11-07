Liverpool FC up for sale: Fenway Sports Group hire bankers amid boom in valuations

Fenway Sports Group bought Liverpool for around £300m in 2010 but said it was now open to a sale

Liverpool FC’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, has hired bankers with a view to selling the Premier League football club.

FSG has retained Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and produced a sales presentation for potential suitors.

The American group, which also owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox, confirmed it was open to offers for a shareholding in Liverpool.

Read more Trevor Steven: Liverpool are defending too deep and it has cost them any title chance

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool,” it said.

“FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.”

It added that FSG remained “fully committed to the success of Liverpool”.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Fenway Sports Group, majority owned by billionaire former commodities trader John Henry, bought the club for around £300m in 2010.

Premier League clubs have since grown markedly in value, with Chelsea fetching £2.5bn when sold by Roman Abramovich earlier this year.

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, were also rumoured to be considering a sale earlier this season. Observers estimated they would seek more than twice Chelsea’s price.