Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool, claims his father

Elon Musk has family ties to Liverpool and would like to buy the club, his father said

Elon Musk would like to buy Premier League leaders Liverpool, who were put on the market by current owners Fenway Sports Group in 2022, according to his father.

The world’s richest man, who has amassed an estimated net worth of £340bn, has family ties to the city through his grandmother, Errol Musk said.

“He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I,” Musk snr told Times Radio. “But that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price.”

Boston-based Fenway Sports Group explored selling a minority stake in Liverpool two years ago but rowed back on the plans and insisted they never wanted a full sale.

The 19-time English champions are currently on course for their 20th top-flight title and have been valued at between £4bn and £4.5bn.

Musk has not dipped his toe into sports ownership, preferring to focus on a business empire that includes Tesla, SpaceX and X as well as increasingly involving himself in politics.

He has regularly been spotted at major sporting events, however, from the 2022 World Cup final to Formula 1 grands prix, US Open tennis and NFL games.

The 53-year-old South African has previously said that he supported Manchester United as a child, and joked that he was making a bid for them more than two years ago.

Errol Musk added: “His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family, so we are attached to Liverpool.”

Fenway Sports Group boss John W Henry played down a sale in 2023, saying: “Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?”

The multi-sports ownership group’s portfolio also includes baseball’s Boston Red Sox, ice hockey’s Pittsburgh Penguins and Nascar team RFK Racing.