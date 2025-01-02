Marcus Rashford’s investment company faces being forcibly shut down

An investment company owned by Marcus Rashford is at risk of being shut down.

The investment company owned by troubled Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is at risk of being forcibly shut down.

MUCS Investments Limited, which counts the footballer as its sole director, has been sued with a compulsory strike off notice by Companies House.

The action has been taken after the firm failed to file its accounts for the year to 30 January, 2024, by the 30 October, 2024, deadline.

If the strike off goes ahead, the firm’s assets become the property of the Crown, Marcus Rashford could be disqualified from being a director for 15 years and the company would lose access to its bank accounts.

MUCS Investments was incorporated on 13 January, 2021, and handles investments made by Marcus Rashford.

The future of the Manchester United star has been hotly debated in recent weeks after new manager Ruben Amorim left him out of several matchday squads.

The news comes after City AM reported last month that a company set up by former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to buy, sell and lease real estate was also at risk of being shut down.

Greenwaybalmoral Ltd, which is registered to an address near Lancaster, was established in January 2023 and counts Fury as its sole director.

But having failed to file any set of accounts since it was incorporated, Companies House issued it with a formal notice that it is about to be dissolved from the register of businesses.

The active proposal to strike off came after Greenwaybalmoral Ltd failed to file its accounts for the year to 31 January, 2024, with Companies House by the 6 October, 2024, deadline.