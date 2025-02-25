Elizabeth Line strikes called off after new pay offer

TfL Image – Elizabeth line passengers

Strikes planned by train drivers on the London Elizabeth Line this week have been called off, a union has announced.

Aslef said on Tuesday the walk-outs would not take place after a new pay offer was made from the Elizabeth Line’s operators, MTR. It will consider offer tomorrow.

Passengers had been expecting significantly reduced services between Liverpool Street station and Shenfield on Thursday and Saturday, with no services before 7am and the last services running from 6pm.

Further industrial action next month has yet to be suspended.

