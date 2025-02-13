Elizabeth Line train drivers to strike in dispute over pay

TfL Image – Elizabeth line passengers

Train drivers on London’s Elizabeth Line will stage a series of strikes over the next month in a dispute over pay, a union has announced.

Members of Aslef, which represents nearly all of the UK’s train drivers, will walk out on 27 February, and on the 1st, 8th and 10th of March for 24 hours.

Drivers voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, with 95 per cent voting yes on a turnout of 88 per cent.

“Our members have been instrumental in the success of the Elizabeth line – it’s a partnership, in practice, between the company and its employees – but, despite our best efforts, MTR has decided not to recognise the input, the importance, and the value of train drivers in this success,” Mick Whelan, general secretary, said.

The Elizabeth Line is run by Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation and was delivered by the Crossrail project.

However, MTR lost the contract in November after nearly a decade, with a joint venture between the Go-Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro and Sumitomo Corporation set to take over in May.

Nigel Gibson, one of ASLEF’s lead officers working with MTR, said: “Taking action is always a last resort, because we do not want to inconvenience passengers and our members do not want to lose money, and I hope that the company, seeing the strength of feeling amongst our members, their drivers, will do the right thing and return to the negotiating table.”

More to follow.