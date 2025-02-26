Harry Styles: Companies owned by pop star at risk of being shut down

Harry Styles poses with the awards for British Pop/R&B Act, British Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Three companies owned by pop star Harry Styles are at risk of being forcibly shut down after failing to file their accounts on time.

Companies House has issued first gazette notices for the compulsory strike off of Erskine Records, HSA Publishing and Pleased As Holdings.

If the strike offs go ahead, their assets could become the property of the Crown, Harry Styles could be disqualified from being a director for 15 years and access to their bank accounts lost.

All three firms failed to submit their accounts for 2023 to Companies House by the end of 2024.

The strike off notices could be discontinued by Companies House if the firms file their accounts for 2023 before the next stage is reached.

Harry Styles’ businesses at risk

Erskine Records is the record label founded by Harry Styles before he made his solo debut after One Direction split up.

Through the company, and Columbia Records which distributes the albums, the singer has released his self-titled album in 2017, Fine Line in 2019 and Harry’s House in 2022.

American songwriter Mitch Rowland also released Come June in 2023 through Erskine Records.

According to its most recently published accounts, Erskine Records had net current assets of £63.2m as of the end of 2022, up from £31.7m.

HSA Publishing was set up in 2014 by Harry Styles and Irish accountant Alan McEvoy.

McEvoy has previously set up 1D Media Limited with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Style all as directors.

Read more US hedge fund shorts British firms despite aim to ‘save’ UK market

According to its most recently published accounts, HSA Publishing had net current assets of £16.4m as of the end of 2022, up from £10.7m.

Harry Styles set up Pleased As Holdings as he launched a beauty brand in 2021.

According to its most recently published accounts, Pleased As Holdings had net current liabilities of £1.8m at the end of 2022, down from £3m.

Tyson Fury’s property company shut down

The notices come after a company set up by former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to buy, sell and lease real estate was forcibly shut down by Companies House earlier this week.

Greenwaybalmoral Ltd, which is registered to an address near Lancaster, was established in January 2023 and counted Fury as its sole director.

Having failed to file any set of accounts since it was incorporated, Companies House issued it with a formal notice in December 2024 that it was about to be dissolved from the register of businesses.

The proposal to strike off came after Greenwaybalmoral Ltd failed to file its accounts for the year to 31 January, 2024, with Companies House by the 6 October, 2024, deadline.

At the start of 2025, City AM also reported that the investment company owned by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was at risk of being forcibly shut down.

MUCS Investments Limited, which counts the footballer as its sole director, was issued with a compulsory strike off notice by Companies House.

However, the move was discontinued not long afterwards.