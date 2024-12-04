Tyson Fury: Property firm set up by Gypsy King at risk of being shut down

A property company set up by Tyson Fury is at risk of being shut down. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

A company set up by former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to buy, sell and lease real estate is at risk of being shut down.

Greenwaybalmoral Ltd, which is registered to an address near Lancaster, was established in January 2023 and counts Fury as its sole director.

But having failed to file any set of accounts since it was incorporated, Companies House has issued it with a formal notice that it is about to be dissolved from the register of businesses.

The active proposal to strike off comes after Greenwaybalmoral Ltd failed to file its accounts for the year to 31 January, 2024, with Companies House by the 6 October, 2024, deadline.

Tyson Fury can object to the company being struck off by either submitting an objection before the deadline.

If the strike off goes ahead, the firm’s assets become the property of the Crown, Tyson Fury could be disqualified from being a director for 15 years and the company loses access to its bank accounts.

Tyson Fury Ltd’s shared address

The registered address of Greenwaybalmoral Ltd is the same as his other firm, Tyson Fury Ltd, which the self-styled Gypsy King also handles real estate matters through as well as public relations and his boxing activities.

It was reported a few months after Greenwaybalmoral Ltd was set up that Tyson Fury may well have named it as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II who died at Balmoral in September 2022.

Tyson Fury’s management team have been contacted for comment by City AM.

Tyson Fury is not the only member of his family to have business dealings in the real estate industry.

His auntie Maureen runs her property empire through Fury Developments Ltd.

Accounts for Tyson Fury Ltd, which were published in June 2024, show that the company’s worth increased from £52.3m to £82.3m in the year to 30 September, 2023.

Fury paid himself a dividend of £150,000 in that financial year.

The next set of results for Tyson Fury Ltd are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of June 2025.

Those set of accounts will include the £85m boxing match in Saudi Arabia with Oleksandr Usyk in February 2024.