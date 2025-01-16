Tennis star Taylor Fritz donates Australian Open prize money to LA fire relief

Taylor Fritz will donate £67,000 in prize money from the Australian Open to LA fire victims

California-born tennis star Taylor Fritz has pledged to donate some of his Australian Open prize money to help victims of the fires that have swept through LA.

The American men’s No1 is giving his first-round winnings of A$132,000 (£67,000) to relief efforts as the wildfires continue to wreak devastation on the city.

“I just want everyone to stay safe, it’s just insane what happened,” said Fritz, 27.

“I wanted to say something after my first-round match but I’m going to be donating my first-round prize money to LA wildfire relief funds.

“It’s really the least I could do. Southern California’s my home and LA was my home for a very long time so I’m just doing what I can do to help.”

Fourth seed Fritz revealed his donation after his second-round match at the Australian Open, in which he thrashed Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-2 6-1 6-0.

That win added a further A$68,000 (£34,000) to Fritz’s running total of prize money from this year’s Australian Open. He has on-court career earnings of $23m (£19m).

Fritz follows stars in donating to LA fire relief

He is the latest sporting figure to donate money to organisations addressing the fires in LA and the surrounding area, which are known to have killed at least 25 people.

Steve Ballmer, the billionaire owner of NBA franchise the Los Angeles Clippers, and his wife Connie Ballmer have pledged $15m to those affected in Altadena, one of the worst-hit areas.

A dozen of LA’s sports teams — Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams and Sparks — will donate more than $8m to groups including the American Red Cross, California Fire Foundation and LA Fire Department Foundation.

The teams are also giving away $3m of clothing to evacuees in a scheme also involving partnering with sports merchandise retailer Fanatics.

Other celebrities to have donated to LA fire relief efforts include Beyonce, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton.

Fritz added: “I would encourage anyone else who can donate to help too because a lot of people really need help.

“I have friends impacted. I had some family have to evacuate. The house that my brothers grew up in burnt down.”