Liverpool part-owner RedBird Capital Partners makes approach to buy AC Milan – reports

AC Milan’s owner Elliott Management has been approached by RedBird Capital Partners, according to reports

RedBird Capital Partners, the US investment firm with a minority stake in Liverpool’s owners, is interested in buying AC Milan, according to reports.

RedBird has approached AC Milan’s owners, US hedge fund Elliott Management, about a possible deal for the Italian football club, reports Mark Kleinman for Sky News.

Bahrain’s Investcorp had been expected to buy Milan but is yet to complete a deal despite being granted a period of exclusivity, which has now expired.

A takeover of the seven-time European champions, who are on course to win the Italian league title for the first time in more than a decade, could be worth more than €1bn (£840m).

RedBird became an investor in Liverpool last year when it bought around 10 per cent of the Merseyside club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

The New York-based firm, set up by former Goldman Sachs banker Gerry Cardinale, also has a 15 per cent stake in Indian Premier League cricket franchise Rajasthan Royals and last year acquired 30-40 per cent of sports, music and marketing agency Wasserman.

RedBird has been approached for comment.

Milan have enjoyed a resurgence in the last two seasons, finishing second in Serie A last year to city rivals Inter, who they currently lead by two points with three rounds of fixtures remaining.

Their players include young English defender Fikayo Tomori, outspoken Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former Chelsea and Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud.