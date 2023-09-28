Dynasty Equity: Year-old US sport investment firm buys into Liverpool FC

Dynasty Equity has bought a minority stake in Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group

Newly-founded US sports investment firm Dynasty Equity has bought a minority stake in Liverpool Football Club.

The size of the stake and the value of the transaction has not been disclosed, but the president of Fenway Sports Group, Mike Gordon, said their commitment to Liverpool “remains as strong as ever”.

It comes 10 months after FSG, which also owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox, touted for investment in the 19-time English champions and six-time European Cup winners.

“We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth,” said Gordon.

“We look forward to building upon the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

Dynasty Equity was only founded last year by private equity veteran Jonathan Nelson and investment banker K Don Cornwell.

Liverpool said the capital injection would be used to pay down bank debt incurred during the pandemic, the redevelopment of Anfield, construction of a new training ground and summer transfer spending.

Beyond that, FSG and Dynasty plan to explore growth opportunities for the club.

“We are honoured to partner with FSG and support the remarkable legacy of Liverpool in a strategic partnership that builds upon mutual respect and deep relationships among our respective teams,” said Dynasty executive chairman Nelson.

Cornwell, added: “Liverpool is one of the most iconic football clubs in the world with a passionate fanbase and significant global reach. Dynasty is privileged to support the club and work alongside FSG to execute on the tremendous growth opportunities ahead.”