‘Absolutely no contact whatsoever’: England manager candidate in dark over job

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is among the candidates to replace Gareth Southgate as England coach

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insists he has still not been approached about the England job – two weeks after Gareth Southgate’s resignation.

Howe was quickly installed as one of the favourites and appeared to leave the door open for a switch when he publicly demanded assurances over his Newcastle future.

But the 46-year-old former Bournemouth and Burnley manager said he had received “absolutely no contact whatsoever from anybody, and I’m fully committed to Newcastle”.

Asked if he needed to convince his players that he would not walk away, Howe said: “There’s nothing to talk about. I don’t need to address the players. They know, I hope, by how I act and how I am on a daily basis and how committed I am to the club.”

Howe is under contract at Newcastle, where he has steered the club from relegation battles to Champions League qualification under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Questions have been raised over his position, however, during poor form last season and since the recent arrival of sporting director Paul Mitchell and performance director James Bunce.

Southgate stepped down after eight years in charge 48 hours after England lost their second successive European Championship final earlier this month.

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter and England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley are also believed to be candidates for the Football Association.

Newcastle would be expected to resist any approach for Howe and played hardball with Manchester United over the release of former sporting director Dan Ashworth.