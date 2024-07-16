Potter, Howe, Klopp: Who could replace Southgate as England manager?

Klopp would be a popular choise to replace Southgate as England manager

The Football Association has begun its search for a new England manager after Gareth Southgate stepped down on Tuesday in the wake of Euro 2024.

Southgate said it was “time for change” after taking England to the brink of a first major trophy since 1966, only to lose 2-1 to Spain in Sunday’s final in Berlin.

The FA has indicated that it will take its time to conduct a thorough recruitment process but a number of frontrunners for the vacancy have already emerged.

Read more Kane ‘heartbroken’ as beaten finalists England fly home from Euro 2024

Graham Potter 6/4

Former Chelsea, Brighton, Swansea and Ostersunds coach Potter is the current bookmakers’ favourite and believed to have admirers within the FA.

The 49-year-old would offer a degree of continuity from the Southgate era with his empathetic, cerebral approach but with a reputation for progressive tactics.

His seven-month spell in charge of Chelsea dented his standing but Potter remains highly regarded and is out of work, which would save the FA money on compensation.

Eddie Howe 5/1

Howe is the other leading English contender and was the early fancy but his odds have drifted substantially in the last 24 hours.

He has impressed at Newcastle, leading them back into the Champions League for the first time in two decades, although results suffered last season.

Having played hard-ball with Manchester United over the release of sporting director Dan Ashworth, Newcastle could be expected to demand significant compensation for Howe.

Lee Carsley 11/2

Should the FA choose to promote from within again, current Under-21 manager Carsley is the man in pole position.

The Birmingham-born former Republic of Ireland midfielder led the U21 side to glory at the European Championship last summer.

Southgate followed the same path to the England job, while Spain’s Euro 2024-winning coach Luis de la Fuente also stepped up from the junior teams.

Thomas Tuchel 6/1

Champions League-winning former Chelsea boss Tuchel is awaiting his next job following his departure from Bayern Munich in May.

The 50-year-old’s pedigree is among the best in club football, although he hasn’t spent more than two years in any of his last four jobs.

Mauricio Pochettino 7/1

Argentinian Pochettino is another former Chelsea manager out of work after walking away from Stamford Bridge at the end of last season.

He developed an affinity with English football over seven years at Southampton, Tottenham and then the Blues but his stock has fallen slightly.

Jurgen Klopp 14/1

The charismatic former Liverpool manager would likely be a popular choice, having become a cult figure in England during almost nine years on Merseyside.

Klopp quit in May to take time out from the game and recently rejected an approach from the USA, so it is not known whether he is ready for a return to management – or whether he would even consider the England job.

Odds supplied by Betfair.