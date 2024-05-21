Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea after just one season at Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea have parted ways after just one season, the club have confirmed.

The 52-year-old joined the Stamford Bridge club last season and led the side to European football during his first year in charge.

It marked a stark improvement from the 2022-23 season, where the club finished in a lowly 12th.

But the Argentinian has left the club, reportedly by mutual consent, after a review into the season began on Monday.

His departure is the third since a US consortium led by Todd Boehly completed a £4.25bn takeover after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard served as caretaker and interim managers between Potter’s departure in April last year and the arrival of Pochettino.

Pochettino journey

Pochettino started his managerial career with Espanyol in 2009 before he moved to Southampton in 2013.

After a season with the Saints he joined Tottenham Hotspur before leaving the Premier League 2019.

In 2021 he took the Paris Saint-Germain role for a season before returning to the Premier League and Chelsea in 2023.