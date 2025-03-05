Flintoff, Vaughan and Anderson register for Hundred cricket draft

Rocky Flintoff, son of former England favourite Andrew, has registered himself for the Hundred draft alongside Archie Vaughan, son of Michael.

Flintoff, 16, and Vaughan, 19, are among more than 800 players to have put their names forward for inclusion in this year’s competition, with the draft scheduled for 12 March.

At the other end of the age spectrum is James Anderson, who could play short-form cricket for the first time in over a decade after registering for the draft at the age of 42.

Flintoff’s dad is the coach of the Northern Superchargers, who were purchased outright by the Sun Group, who own Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, during the Hundred auction earlier this year.

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Rehan Ahmed are among a host of England-capped players seeking Hundred contracts.

Hundred stars incoming

Overseas registrants include Australians Glenn Maxwell, David Warner and Adam Zampa and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke.

Players are able to set their own price limit but Flintoff of Lancashire and Vaughan of Somerset come in the “domestic no reserve price” category.

It has been a rapid rise to the top for Flintoff junior, whose father starred with bat and ball for England, with the youngster being picked for the England Lions tour of Australia last year. Andrew Flintoff was head coach as Rocky became the youngest Lions centurion on that tour.

Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan has set the highest overseas reserve price of £200,000 for next week’s auction. The only domestic players to place their reserve in the top band were Tom Bailey of Lancashire and Mark Wood of Durham.

Jamie Overton is next, at £78,500. The next band for overseas stars, £120,000, includes the likes of West Indies star Andre Russell as well as Naseem Shah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shimron Hetmyer.