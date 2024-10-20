Arne Slot continues strong start to Liverpool career with Chelsea win

Arne Slot’s brilliant start to life as Liverpool manager continued on Sunday as his side beat Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield.

Curtis Jones starred in a game of contentious refereeing decisions as Slot’s Merseyside club remained top of the Premier League table.

The victory was his 10th in all competitions at the helm of Liverpool. Of the current 20 Premier League managers, only Pep Guardiola reached 10 wins in a quicker fashion than the Dutchman.

Alongside his seven Premier League victories, Slot has guided Liverpool to wins over AC Milan and Bologna in Europe as well as West Ham in the Carabao Cup. The one mark on his record belongs to Nottingham Forest, who beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield.

“I think the whole team worked very hard,” Slot said.

“Everybody who saw the game knows that this wasn’t easy and I said before that Chelsea have shown how good of a team they are. For us it is very good that we have made a gap to them because come the end of the season they’ll be top [or there or thereabouts] of the league.”

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead in the first half after a foul by Levi Colwill on Jones resulted in a penalty.

Nicolas Jackson equalised for the London club after his goal was originally ruled offside but Liverpool retook the lead just three minutes later when a lovely effort by Jones couldn’t be stopped by Robert Sanchez.

Liverpool on top

The result keeps Liverpool top of the league, now on 21 points from their opening eight games.

They’re one point ahead of defending champions Manchester City and four clear of Arsenal, who lost 2-0 on Saturday, and Aston Villa in third and fourth.

Chelsea join Brighton in the top six while Crystal Palace – who take on Nottingham Forest this evening – Southampton and Wolves sit in the relegation places.

City leave it late

Earlier on Sunday John Stones scored in the 95th minute to hand Manchester City a crucial victory at Wolves. Jorgen Strand Larsen put the home team ahead before a Josko Gvardiol equaliser.

But Stones headed City ahead with the clock deep into extra time to hand Guardiola’s side three points.

“We have been trying super hard to improve our set pieces and make the most of them.” Stones said.

“Today was a new focus and attitude towards them.”