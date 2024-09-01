Slot says Liverpool still have ‘lots to prove’ after cruising past Man United

Luis Diaz scored twice as Liverpool won 3-0 at Manchester United in the Premier League

Liverpool manager Arne Slot enjoyed the best win of his fledgling Anfield career on Sunday when his team cruised to a 3-0 win at Manchester United.

Luis Diaz scored twice in the first half and Mohamed Salah continued his prolific record at Old Trafford by adding the third as Liverpool joined Manchester City on maximum points.

Slot’s Liverpool are yet to concede in his first three games but they had to weather heavy pressure from United in the opening stages before exerting control.

Diaz headed them in front when he beat teammate Dominik Szoboszlai to Salah’s cross and then doubled the lead with a first-time shot that flew low past Andre Onana.

United boss Erik ten Hag hooked Casemiro at half-time but Salah made it three when he swept home for the seventh consecutive game at the home of their bitter rivals.

“United started really aggressive and we had to fight through that period. In the end some nice goals and a deserved win, I think,” said Slot.

“We always want to press the opponent high and we scored a few goals from the high press. Our whole team and especially our forwards tracked back so aggressively. If we want to win these games, that’s what you need.

“It’s normal if you win a game like this fans get excited but there is still a lot for us to prove.”

Palace hold Chelsea, Newcastle beat Spurs

Earlier, Eberechi Eze’s precision strike from 20 yards earned Crystal Palace their first points of the season in a London derby at Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson tapped in Cole Palmer’s cross to give Chelsea a deserved first-half lead, but Eze denied them the win when he curled in on 53 minutes.

At St James’ Park, Alexander Isak lifted Newcastle United to fifth with the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Harvey Barnes put the Magpies in front shortly before the break but Dan Burn’s own goal brought Spurs level before Jacob Murphy laid on Isak’s winner.