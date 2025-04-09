NRL could buy stake in English Super League

The Australian National Rugby League could buy a minority stake in England’s Super League in a move that would unify the sport’s two biggest club competitions.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a secret meeting was held between NRL bosses and owners of Super League clubs Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves while both leagues were in Las Vegas for a double header last month.

The Super League club owners are said to be discussing the option of submitting an official proposal to Australia’s equivalent, which attracts the majority of the world’s elite talent on big-money contracts, for it to take a 33 per cent stake.

The NRL last year achieved revenues of over £350m while viewership of the competition grew.

Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V’landys has previously said that it would be open to buying the Super League if the cash-strapped English game made an approach.

NRL merger?

“That’s if they want us,” he said. “The first thing is there’s always two people to an agreement. If they want us, we’ll certainly look at it.

“At this stage they haven’t approached us, but we’re a firm believer in having a strong game in England and we’re a firm believer in the international game.

“You can’t have an international game without England. I don’t want to breach any confidentiality, but it’s important for us that the game in the United Kingdom is strong. At the moment, it’s got its challenges.”

Despite seemingly being on the worse end of rugby finances, Super League clubs have won the last two World Club Challenge matches – Wigan Warriors in 2024 and St Helens in 2023.

Penrith Panthers withdrew from the 2025 event, but the annual match could return next year when the NRL and Super League head back to Las Vegas.

England will host Australia in three Ashes Tests across this summer – in London, Liverpool and Leeds – for the first time in over 20 years.