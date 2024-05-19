Liverpool crowd say ‘Danke’ as Jurgen Klopp leaves Premier League

The Anfield crowd serenaded Jurgen Klopp on Sunday after the Liverpool manager signed off on his career in Merseyside with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool were on for a quadruple when German Klopp announced he’d be leaving the club earlier this year but the club were unable to win three of those four – the League Cup was the only piece of silverware the club picked up in the 2023-24 season.

But at Anfield on Sunday the former Borussia Dortmund coach was given a raucous send-off, with Klopp asking the crowd to welcome new manager Arne Slot as they welcomed him.

A deserved guard of honour 👏 #DankeJürgen

“It doesn’t feel like an end. It just feels like a start,” Klopp told the crowd in a post match ceremony.

“In these few weeks where I have had too much attention, I realised a lot of things. People say I turned them from doubters into believers. That’s not true. You did it. Nobody tells you to stop believing.

“We have this wonderful stadium, training centre and you – the superpower of world football. Wow.

“Obviously I saw a lot of people crying and I will tonight too because I will miss people but change is good.”

Added Klopp: “You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all in from the first day, keep believing. You push the team. I’m one of you now. I love you to bits.

“Thank you. You are the best team in the world. Thank you.”

Klopp has not stated whether he will stay in management or whether he will leave the profession.