Cabinet Office to make hundreds of Civil Service redundancies

Nick Thomas-Symonds is the Cabinet Office minister. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Hundreds of jobs are set to be cut by the Cabinet Office, it has been confirmed, in a move which the government department said will create a “smaller, clearer structure”.

A total of 400 jobs have been placed at risk at the department which is responsible for a range of functions across government.

The Cabinet Office currently has 6,315 full-time staff.

In a call to staff on Thursday morning, permanent secretary Cat Little confirmed that 400 civil servant roles will go as part of a voluntary exit scheme.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “We are reforming the way the Cabinet Office works, moving to a smaller, clearer structure.

“Our strategic plan will remove duplication and unnecessary bureaucracy, empower teams and individuals to be creative and innovative in their work and improve the delivery of Cabinet Office core activities.

“We will create a smaller, more effective Cabinet Office that can coordinate delivery across Government under the Plan for Change.

“Throughout the process we will engage with staff on any changes made.”

The news comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves launched a crackdown on government “waste” in a bid she said will ensure key public services can be prioritised for funding.

Earlier this week, Reeves said departments would be asked to identify five per cent “efficiency savings” as part of a review to set their budgets for the coming years.

The spending review is expected to be completed by June 2025.