Premier League table IN FULL as Manchester City crowned champions

Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over West Ham United.

Combined with Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Everton, Pep Guardiola’s side picked up their sixth title in seven seasons at the Etihad.

Liverpool and Aston Villa complete the top four and qualify for the Champions LEague.

Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United have been relegated.

Here is the full Premier League table after 38 games.

Premier League table