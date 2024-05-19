In a rush
Premier League table IN FULL as Manchester City crowned champions

Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over West Ham United.

Combined with Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Everton, Pep Guardiola’s side picked up their sixth title in seven seasons at the Etihad.

Liverpool and Aston Villa complete the top four and qualify for the Champions LEague.

Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United have been relegated.

Here is the full Premier League table after 38 games.

Premier League table

PosTeamPlayedWinsGDPoints
CManchester City38286291
2Arsenal38286289
3Liverpool38244582
4Aston Villa38201568
5Tottenham Hotspur38201366
6Chelsea38181463
7Newcastle United38182360
8Manchester United3818-160
9West Ham United3814-1452
10Crystal Palace3813-149
11Brighton And Hove Albion3812-748
12Bournemouth3813-1348
13Fulham3813-647
14Wolverhampton Wanderers3813-1546
15Everton3813-1140
16Brentford3810-939
17Nottingham Forest389-1832
RLuton Town386-3326
RBurnley385-3724
RSheffield United383-6916
