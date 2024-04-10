Klopp sympathetic to fan ticket concerns ahead of Atalanta tie

Jurgen Klopp yesterday addressed a protest by fans that is set to occur this evening at Liverpool’s Europa League tie against Atalanta at Anfield.

Reds fans are set to attend tonight’s quarter-final without flags in protest at planned ticket price rises next season.

“I understand the concerns and the discussion definitely. It’s a tricky one from my point of view obviously to say,” Klopp said.

“We want to have the people in the stadium, we want to make it available for everybody. There’s a lot of good things the club is doing, but I understand 100 per cent where the supporters are coming from and I’m pretty sure they will find a solution.

“What we should make sure is that nothing gets between us and the supporters.”

Atalanta challenging for Liverpool

The Europa League is the only trophy Klopp has not won with Liverpool, a club he will be departing at the end of the season.

The German’s long farewell has been a key storyline in the club’s hunt for a quadruple of trophies this season.

They won the League Cup this season but lost a FA Cup quarter-final in March. They do, however, remain in contention for both the Europa League and the Premier League.

But they’ll need to beat a stubborn Atalanta side over two legs to reach the final four. The Italian side sit sixth in the Italian Serie A table and operate under Gian Piero Gasperini, who has been the manager since 2016.

“There are now only great teams left in the competition,” said Klopp. “It’s really outstanding and we know what Atalanta are all about.

“Gasperini is doing an incredible job there for years and years and it’s difficult to play against Italian teams, always was. Tactically they’re super disciplined and super dangerous in a lot of areas, so we have to be at our best to get into the next round over these two legs.”