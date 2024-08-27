Chelsea eye Osimhen and Sancho in explosive end to transfer window

Chelsea target Osimhen has become one of Europe’s most feared strikers

Chelsea’s deal-making shows no sign of slowing ahead of the transfer deadline after the club made an 11th summer signing and stepped up their interest in striker Victor Osimhen.

The Blues’ latest business saw them clinch the signature of young Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders from Genk for a fee of around £17m.

The teenager, who made his league debut just before his 19th birthday last month, is due to remain at Genk until next summer as Chelsea already have six senior goalkeepers on their books. Their most expensive, £70m Kepa Arrizabalaga, has joined Bournemouth on loan.

Chelsea may have saved their biggest deal of the window to last, however, after accelerating talks over the signing of Napoli’s Osimhen.

The Nigeria international, whose 76 goals in 133 appearances for the Italian side have made him one of Europe’s most feared forwards, looks set to leave Naples for around £55m.

Chelsea are said to be his favoured destination amid rival interest from Saudi Pro League team Al Ahli. Paris Saint-Germain appear to have ended their pursuit of Osimhen.

Ivan Toney is an alternative for the west London club, who are also reported to be interested in the Brentford and England striker.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is another possible arrival at Stamford Bridge, with talks over a deal that could see Raheem Sterling move the other way.

United are close to signing Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte after agreeing a £42m deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ugarte’s arrival could trigger the departure of Scott McTominay from Old Trafford, with Napoli ready to pay £25m for the Scotland international.

Arsenal have completed their second signing of the summer in Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, who has joined from Real Sociedad for an initial £27m.

The Gunners are in talks to sell striker Eddie Nketiah before Friday’s transfer deadline for Premier League clubs to Crystal Palace for around £25m.

Manchester City have sold full-back Joao Cancelo to Saudi team Al Hilal for £21m.