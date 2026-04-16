On this day in 1660: The birth of Sir Hans Sloane, father of the Sloane Ranger

On this day, 16 April, in 1660, Sir Hans Sloane, whose name would later be lent to London socialite class the Sloane Rangers, was born, writes Eliot Wilson

It is a rare thing to play such an important role in history that your name is transformed into a word– you become, in linguistic terms, an eponym. For great leaders it may be expected: legislative provisions known as “Henry VIII powers”, the Elizabethan age for Elizabeth I, the Victoria Falls. On this day in 1660, however, in Killyleagh, a small County Down village on the western shore of Strangford Lough, a child was born whose name would be appropriated more than 300 years later personification of the zeitgeist of the 1980s, the Sloane Ranger. The child was Hans Sloane.

Hans was the seventh and last child of Alexander Sloane, Receiver-General of Taxes for County Down and agent for the Earl of Clanbrassil, an Ulster-Scots landowner who fought for Charles I in the Civil War but was permitted to keep his estates during the Protectorate. The Sloanes were likewise of Ulster-Scots descent; Hans’s mother, Sarah Hicks, was the daughter of an Anglican clergyman from Winchester.

As a child, Sloane was fascinated by natural history and botany, and collected samples and curios eagerly. In 1679, he moved to London to study chemistry at the Apothecaries’ Hall, home of the Worshipful Society of Apothecaries, and botany at the Society’s Chelsea Physic Garden. He became friends with scientific thinkers like Robert Boyle and John Ray, and then in 1683 travelled to the continent, studying in Paris and Montpellier. As a Protestant he was ineligible for a degree from either university, but he was able to graduate as a Doctor of Physic from the University of Orange near Avignon that summer.

Doctors of physic – that is, medicine – were at the peak of their profession: university-educated, they were specialists in internal medicine, above the surgeons with their knives, saws and probes, and the apothecaries who, within living memory, had still been allied with grocers. Sloane returned to London and became a protégé of Dr Thomas Sydenham, author of Observationes Medicae and dubbed “the English Hippocrates”, then was in rapid succession made a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1685 and of the Royal College of Physicians in 1687. He was learned, diligent and well-connected, not yet 27 years old.

On Sydenham’s recommendation, he was employed by the Duke of Albemarle as his personal physician and surgeon to the Royal Navy’s Jamaica Station. The Duke had been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jamaica, and he and his retinue arrived in the capital, Spanish Town, at the end of 1687. Sloane made himself furiously busy, collecting plant specimens (and identifying 800 new species, which he meticulously catalogued), writing a natural history of Jamaica and studying the island’s ethnomusic.

Albemarle was a very heavy drinker, and Sloane had counselled him to look after his liver. One prim biographer wrote in 1914 that “the change from his accustomed sherry to Madeira wine had affected him badly”; the tropical climate and sustained drinking brought on jaundice and in October 1688 the Duke died, aged 35. Sloane embalmed his former employer’s body and accompanied it back to England.

In 1689 Sloane established his own medical practice at 3 Bloomsbury Place. He attracted rich and famous clients, made a healthy living, and was physician to Queen Anne, George I and George II. Worldly honours came freely: in 1716 he was created a baronet, in 1719 he was elected President of the Royal College of Physicians and in 1727 he succeeded Sir Isaac Newton as President of the Royal Society.

He was also an active and generous philanthropist. In 1722, he leased Chelsea Manor, which he had bought nine years before to the Society of Apothecaries as a new home for Chelsea Physic Garden; in 1739, he was one of the original governors of Thomas Coram’s Foundling Hospital; he supported Christ’s Hospital; and he held pro bono surgeries every morning at the Royal College of Physicians.

Sloane rangers and Sir Hans’ legacy

Sloane’s most lasting physical legacy came after his death on 11 January 1753, at the age of 92. Over his long life he had acquired an exceptional collection of over 71,000 objects, including books, manuscripts, drawings, coins and medals, plant specimens and other items. He bequeathed them to the nation provided his heirs were paid £20,000, deliberately far less, perhaps a third or a quarter, of what the collection was worth.

This condition was granted under the British Museum Act 1753, and the world’s first public national museum opened in Montagu House, on the current site of the British Museum, on 15 January 1759. Another stipulation of Sloane’s will had been that the collection should be open to the general public rather than just scholars and antiquarians. Today it has the largest permanent collection in the world, and attracts nearly 6.5m visitors each year.

Sir Hans Sloane had also been a shrewd investor in property in and around Chelsea. The traces of this are visible today in Sloane Square, Sloane Street, Sloane Gardens, Hans Place, Hans Street and Hans Crescent. This gave him a final, surprising legacy.

The “Sloane ranger” owes its creation to two people. In the late 1970s, journalist and acute social observer Peter York was working on a light-hearted piece of anthropology for Harpers & Queen, depicting the wealthy, privileged, well-bred and braying young men and women who haunted Mayfair’s Connaught Hotel. In a witty if recondite allusion to the defunct Irish infantry regiment of the British Army, he had provisionally entitled his subjects “the Connaught Rangers”.

Tina Margetts, a young sub-editor on the magazine, made the kind of small but vital emendation which only occur to first-rate sub-editors. In more accessible references to Chelsea and to the popular Western television series, she dubbed them “Sloane Rangers”. It was ingenious and brilliant, and when York and co-author Ann Barr published a book on the subject in 1982, it was entitled The Official Sloane Ranger Handbook. An icon was born.

Eliot Wilson is a writer and historian, a senior fellow for National Security, Coalition for Global Prosperity and a contributing editor at Defence on the Brink