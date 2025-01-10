Leinster, Munster and Ulster need to end Irish Champions Cup drought

Of Ireland’s four rugby provinces, the three in this year’s Investec Champions Cup share seven titles between them.

Dubliners Leinster have won the competition four times and featured in eight finals, Munster have won two from four showpiece matches and Ulster are one win from two finals.

But all is not well on the Emerald Isle. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s last autumn before his sabbatical to lead the British and Irish Lions was underwhelming by his usual high standards and Ulster and Munster are failing to produce the goods domestically in the United Rugby Championship.

Even Leinster, whose side features much of the Ireland team plus a Springbok, French international and Jordie Barrett, are into a fourth season without a major trophy.

The Champions Cup, then, can provide some respite for the trio – the fourth province, Connacht, are in the Challenge Cup.

But their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages vary.

Ulster

For the Northern Irishmen it looks like they’ve lost a sense of their identity. And it won’t be easy for them this weekend as they travel to Leicester on Saturday.

Ulster are without a win after two matches and have shipped 101 points in their games against Bordeaux and Toulouse.

Leicester, on the other hand, have one win from two and need to taste victory again to have any shot at staying within the French duo, who are both yet to drop a match point.

It’ll be tough for Ulster against a Leicester side with some motivation to win, but a march from here could land the province in the Round of 16 – just.

Munster

Munster used to dominate Europe: their two trophies came within a run of 16 consecutive seasons of reaching the knockout stages. But their recent form has been off, and they haven’t reached the final four since 2019.

They face three-time champions Saracens, who beat Munster five seasons ago on the way to their third title.

Read more Top 14 comes up trumps again in as Investec Champions Cup kicks off

Having won the URC two years ago, Munster this year sacked head coach Graham Rowntree and their results in the league have fluctuated since.

Saracens are a major challenge for them but they need a win to stay in touch with them and Northampton at the summit of Pool 3.

Leinster

Leinster really are an enigma. They have one of the best club teams to ever play the game and have reached the last three finals, only to lose all three of them to French opposition.

And this weekend they take on the team who beat them in two of those finals, La Rochelle.

Ronan O’Gara’s outfit on the Atlantic coast are languishing in sixth in the French top flight, 14 points off top spot. But they always turn up for Europe and opened their account with two wins against English opposition in Bath and Bristol.

Leinster will sense an opportunity, however, having beaten Bristol and Clermont with solid performances ahead of this blockbuster tie.

The pressure is on for Leo Cullen’s side to win something, though, given the resources they have at their disposal.

This is a clash of recent Champions Cup titans and it could prove to be the game of the weekend.

Ireland are less than a month away from their Six Nations opener at home to England but they look less ready now than they have been in recent years.

And without Farrell at the helm to guide them through the competition, the Champions Cup fortnight will be key in identifying who is on form to lead the national side to victory.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11