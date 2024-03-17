Harry Kane set to report for England duty despite suffering ankle injury

Kane is a doubt for England’s friendlies after hurting his ankle playing for Bayern

Skipper Harry Kane is set to join up with the England squad this week despite sustaining an ankle problem in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win at Darmstadt.

The 30-year-old striker was substituted late on in the Bundesliga contest, with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel subsequently saying Kane had twisted his ankle.

But Kane is set to report for international duty at St George’s Park on Tuesday, where England are preparing for Wembley friendlies against Brazil on Saturday and Belgium three days later.

Tuchel told Bayern’s official website on Saturday: “Kane twisted his ankle in the goal netting. He’s been applying ice to it since.

“We don’t have any news yet. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that it’s nothing major.”

On Sunday morning, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund was quoted by German media outlet Bild as saying: “He will be looked at in England. He has trusted doctors there. We are in close coordination on this. Harry won’t take any risks.”

Later on Sunday an update on Bayern’s website confirmed that Kane had injured his left ankle against Darmstadt but would be joining up with England and would be “treated by the team doctors there, in close consultation with the FC Bayern medical department.”

Kane, England’s all-time highest scorer with 62 goals, broke the record for most goals netted in a debut Bundesliga season by registering Bayern’s second just before half-time on Saturday, taking him to 31 for the campaign.

The former Tottenham man wrote on social media: “Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win.”

