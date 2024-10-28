Harry Kane wins gong at Ballon d’Or awards

England striker Harry Kane has won an award at the prestigious Ballon d’Or evening in Paris.

The Bayern Munich man was handed the Gerd Müller trophy in a joint win with Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe.

Previous winners include Erling Haaland (once) and Robert Lewandowski (twice).

Mbappe was supposed to be at the ceremony alongside favourite for the Ballon d’Or Vinicius Junior but he, along with the rest of the Real Madrid contingent, did not travel to the French capital.

Upon receiving his award Kane said: “[Bayern Munich] was a new chapter for me. Going to Germany, taking my family with me was a new experience, I didn’t know what to expect.

“To get off to the start I did, credit to my teammates. I went along for the ride and we had a good season.”

Kane scored 44 goals in 45 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich last season, including 36 in the Bundesliga and eight in the Champions League.

On what it takes to be a top striker, Kane said: “I think a lot of hard work, self-belief. As a striker you have to believe. You have to believe the ball is going to fall your way. No matter how old you are, you have to keep pushing the boundaries, keep pushing the limits and see how far you can go.

Kane admitted he may need to work on his speed that he does not “know if my age will help”.

“I can always work on my game every year, whether it is left foot or right foot finishing, there’s always something to work on,” he added.

On his German, the Brit said: “Nein. I’m doing two lessons a week. We have a good teacher. Hopefully, I am there for many years and in the future, can talk a little bit of German.”