Switch focus from DEI to local needs, Brits tell business

A majority of Brits want firms to focus less on DEI.

British businesses need to become more local and focus less on DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) hiring practices, according to a new report.

A major survey from SEC Newgate UK has revealed a majority of Brits think companies are doing too little to prioritise local food production, manufacturing and energy independence.

The report also shows companies are thought to be relying too heavily on overseas supply chains and foreign ownership of UK businesses.

According to the findings, 74 per cent of respondents said hey would feel more positively about business if it manufactured products locally.

A total of 71 per cent said they would feel more positive if business paid tax locally while the same percentage of people said they would back business sourcing raw materials and components locally.

A further 67 per cent said they would feel more positively about business if it based its head office in the UK.

The study also shows that more than two-thirds of the UK public surveyed believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Fall in support for DEI hiring practices

The report also shows falling support for DEI hiring targets, with respondents preferring a ‘best candidate wins’ approach.

In the global report, the UK ranks as one of the lowest on public support for DEI initiatives.

However, support remains strong for closing the gender pay gap and accessibility initiatives.

Those surveyed also continued to expect companies to communicate their values.

A total of 82 per cent said businesses should speak out on environmental issues even if this risks government disapproval while 79 per cent said they should talk openly about values.

While 76 per cent said they support firms speaking out on social issues even when there is political disagreement.

Climate action supported – but at what cost?

According to the report, 69 per cent of respondents believe businesses should prioritise carbon reduction over profits.

Half of those surveyed also claimed climate action should be prioritised over reducing prices.

Transitioning to renewable/clean energy sources is highly important, 68 per cent of people said, while 66 per cent said acting decisively on climate change is highly important.

But while the public want business to act responsibly and prioritise climate action despite political pressure on sustainability targets and cynicism about ESG, the UK remains divided on trade‑offs.

According to the report the public is split when climate action increases consumer prices or competes with wage growth.

Businesses wanted to act responsibly – but public seek proof

Businesses and government agencies continue to fall short of public expectations, according to the report, with those surveyed calling for them to do more to conduct themselves responsibly.

More than three-quarters (78 per cent) of the public want business to act in the best interests of all their stakeholders (including shareholders).

A total of 43 per cent believe business isn’t doing enough to be open and transparent and a further 18 per cent remains unsure if enough is being done.

Respondents said 48 per cent of larges businesses operate responsibly while media and social platforms rank among the lowest‑performing “industries” in perceived responsibility – sitting alongside mining and chemicals.

SEC Newgate’s report found that while UK communities want businesses to act responsibly across environmental, social and governance factors they also seek proof of tangible impact, transparency, and evidence that commitments are genuine, not superficial.

‘People judge companies by the real impact they deliver’

Fiorenzo Tagliabue, group CEO of SEC Newgate, said: “Corporate reputation has shifted markedly over the past year.

“As political scrutiny and social expectations evolve, our Impact Monitor shows a clear pattern across markets: people judge companies by the real impact they deliver – particularly in the communities closest to their operations.

“This shift is redefining how organisations earn credibility and permission to operate.

“For global companies, the challenge is bringing differing local expectations together in a coherent global direction and, in turn, implementing that direction in ways that are meaningful in each market.

“Meeting this challenge requires a deep understanding of the communities, regulators, markets and media they operate among, as well as the ability to balance varied expectations while maintaining credibility worldwide.”

Emma Kane, CEO of SEC Newgate UK, added: ”Our Impact Monitor makes it clear the UK public is far from unanimous in its expectations of business impact.

“For some, financial stability and pragmatism are paramount; for others, authenticity, local operations, and taking a bold stance on values are non-negotiable.

“This expectation becomes increasingly pressing for younger generations.

“Good corporate reputation continues to be defined by positive, tangible and authentic impact as much as it is by strong financial performance.

“Big picture, global commitments are often viewed with suspicion as potential agents for greenwash; the public seek proof, local action and consistency.”

Methodology

The global study surveyed 20,213 people across 20 countries and territories through a 15-minute online questionnaire.

The UK element draws on responses from more than 1,000 participants.

Participants were sourced from market research panels in each country while the fieldwork was conducted from August 22 to September 14, 2025.