DIY investment markets swells as more Brits take the plunge

The UK DIY investment market ballooned by more than £100bn in 2025, as more Brits take the plunge in managing their own assets.

The market swelled by 22 per cent last year, reaching £572bn by the end of December, up from the £468bn recorded in 2024, according to the last data from investment research firm Boring Money.

By the end of the year, more than 13.4m DIY investment accounts were open in the UK, up 19 per cent from the prior years, with over two million accounts opened during 2025 alone.

Brits test the investment waters

It comes as more Brits decide to dip their toes into the market, amid the government and industry push to amplify the investment culture in the UK, with the FTSE responding positively, with the index up 4.5 per cent this year to date.

The Chancellor’s decision to slash the cash ISA ceiling to £12,000 from April 2027 has also caused people to look to the stock market in a bid to grow wealth and avoid being taxed, with the stocks and shares ISA ceiling remaining at £20,000

Holly Mackay, founder and chief executive of Boring Money, said: “The last five years have seen DIY investing move into the mainstream as more Brits take the plunge.

“Five years ago, it was more expensive and harder to get started, and there were 6.6 million accounts open.

“By the end of last year that number had more than doubled. Lower costs, more competition and simpler, user-friendly apps have made it much easier for people to invest for themselves.”

Mackay added that 2026 is set to “be another big year of growth”, as crypto continues to suffer, with the asset down 25.1 per cent against the pound this year to date, and the Bank of England gears up for further interest rate cuts in the Spring.

Handful of platforms pull the strings

Despite the rocketing growth, the majority of money is held by a small number of providers, who continue to lure in investors.

The five largest platforms by assets, Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, Interactive Investor, Fidelity and Vanguard, hold a collective £413bn, representing a staggering 72 per cent of total market share.

However, Mackay noted that their “grip is starting to loosen”, as “cheaper and new rivals gain ground” in the market.

She said: “We’ve already seen this pressure feed through into pricing, with recent fee cuts showing that even the biggest players can’t ignore increased competition.”

Millennials drive growth

The fastest growth last year came from 35 to 44 years old, with 34 per cent now investing, up from 27 per cent last January, toppling under 35s as the drivers of growth.

Within the age range, 44 per cent of men reported actively investing, up from 33 per cent.

Women reported a slightly smaller jump, rising from 22 per cent to 26 per cent.

People who reported having less to invest also reported growth, with 26 per cent of people with less than £10,000 saved now investing in a bid to grow their wealth.

Meanwhile, wealthier individuals also hiked their investment habits, with over half of Brits who earn between £40,000 and £69,999, using a DIY investment account.