Should you consider Junior ISAs for your kids?

Junior ISAs can be a strategic investment and saving tool

The end of the tax year is creeping closer, concentrating the minds of UK savers and investors on the hunt for the best deal.

While most of the noise surrounding the 5 April deadline centres on securing the most favourable interest rates on cash ISAs and finding stocks and shares ISA with the lowest fees, for parents across the country, another account is worthy of consideration.

In 2011, then-Chancellor George Osborne introduced the Junior ISA, better known as the JISA, to allow parents to save tax-efficiently on behalf of a child.

The product was launched in November 2011, allowing parents or guardians to open and add money into a JISA for a child, with the money belonging to them but locked away until they reach 18.

It replaced child trust fund schemes for new savers, with both politicians and industry figures agreeing it offered greater flexibility, low-cost options and competitiveness, as investors called for more diverse investment options for their children.

Initially, the annual tax-free contribution for JISAs was limited to £3,600, but the account limits significantly increased to £9,000 in April 2020.

It has since remained at that level, across both stocks and shares JISAs and the cash JISA.

Student loan woes and encouraging investment

Since entering government, Labour has been rolling out initiatives and introducing tax changes to urge Brits to invest in the stock market, in a bid to boost the economy and allow people to grow their wealth.

But in the wake of growing outrage over student loan fees and the cost of going at all soaring past £50,000, parents can also relieve monetary burdens from their children through investing for them.

The average student racks up £51,645 in debt, from both student loans and maintenance fees, by the time they leave university, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to freeze repayment thresholds will see this number swell.

However, according to investment platform Lightyear, saving £2,185 annually over 18 years in a cash JISA, which typically have higher interest rates, can help parents offset the costs.

Meanwhile, children who own a JISA are also found to have built “healthy financial habits”, being more in tune with money and how to operate financial accounts.

Brian Byrnes, director of personal finance at Moneybox, said: “Junior ISAs can be a powerful tool not just for long-term saving, but for helping children build healthy financial habits from an early age.

“Research shows that children who grow up with a savings account are more likely to hold assets, save more, carry less debt and have stronger financial literacy as adults.

“A JISA gives parents and guardians a practical way to introduce conversations about money, saving and investing early on, under adult supervision.”

Despite the financial assistance JISAs can provide, not all families are happy with the current framework, arguing that while the government modernised ISAs for adults in 2024, JISAs have remained untouched since 2011.

Brits can now open multiple cash and stocks and shares ISAs, providing they remain within the £20,000 ceiling, but children have not been afforded the same luxury, with just one of each account allowed to be opened by a parent.

Many have argued this policy restricts families from having flexibility to allocate their capital with other providers, instead trapping them with outdated, expensive providers.

For those who wish to move their child’s money elsewhere, they can be confronted with outdated digital systems, making the process frustrating, while others have reported having to enter a physical branch to both transfer and open initial accounts.

With a number of high street banks opting to close their shutters on the high street, parents are faced with the difficulty of attempting to find a site to make the switch.